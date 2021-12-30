First Shipment of Pfizer Anti-Coronavirus Drug Arrives in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 10:03 am |

The first shipment of the Pfizer drug for the coronavirus arrived at Ben Gurion International Airport on Thursday

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett led the negotiations with Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, together with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Health Ministry personnel.

Prime Minister Bennett asaid, “The Pfizer drug that is arriving in Israel today, among the first countries in the world, is an important addition to the arsenal in the war against the pandemic. At a Cabinet meeting several weeks ago, I instructed that the procurement of the drug be advanced and thanks to our effort and determination, this is happening.

“Just as we were global pioneers in giving the third and fourth doses of the vaccine, we are now leading as well in giving the drug to the citizens of Israel. Thanks to our rapid action, the drugs have arrived in Israel quickly and will assist us in getting past the peak of the coming omicron wave.

“I would like to thank my friends, Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and the personnel of his ministry, El Al for bringing the shipment, and everyone who took part in the effort.

“We are acting correctly, in an orderly and efficient manner, in a combined effort – of tests, vaccinations and now the drug. Together, we will overcome the omicron wave.”