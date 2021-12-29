Report: One in Five Israelis Live in Poverty

YERUSHALAYIM -

A young boy searches in a garbage container in downtown Yerushalayim, in 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

About one in five people in Israel lives in poverty, according to a report published Wednesday by the Bituach Leumi (National Insurance Institute).

The report, however, stated that Israel’s rate of living rose by 2.4% in 2020. Were it not for the coronavirus grants, layoff benefits and government assistance, it would have fallen by about 10%.

The report shows that in 2020 there was a decrease in the number of poor people, and their rate is estimated at 21% of the population, compared to about 21.6% in 2019.