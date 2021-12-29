NJ Breaks Previous Covid Record, Reports 20,000 Cases in a Single Day

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 2:51 pm |

A sign advising passengers to wear masks is displayed on the floor of Newark Liberty International Airport. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New Jersey recorded its single-highest number of coronavirus cases in one day, NBC 4 reported on Wednesday.

New Jersey reported 20,483 confirmed cases and nearly 6,600 probable cases on Wednesday; on Tuesday, there were around 12,000 confirmed cases.

In Linden, a Walmart had to abruptly close to the public on Tuesday when it was revealed that more than 90 employees tested positive for the coronavirus. An employee stood at the closed entrance and turned shoppers away.

Multiple towns, including Paterson, East Orange and Hoboken, have reimplemented mask mandates amidst the rise in cases.

Hospitalizations were around 3,3000, the highest since January.

One in thirty new coronavirus cases in the United States are being reported in New Jersey.