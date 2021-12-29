Nearly 3,000 New COVID Cases for Second Straight Day

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 4:12 am |

Empty rooms in the coronavirus ward of Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

For the second straight day, Israel on Wednesday saw nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases as the Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread across the country.

The Health Ministry reported that 2,952 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday out of 120,562 tests conducted, putting the infection rate at 2.48% — the highest it has been since Oct. 4.

The virus’s reproduction number, R, stands at 1.53. The number indicates the average number of secondary infections produced by a single virus carrier.

Hospitalizations still remain relatively stable, despite the rise in infections. Out of 17,260 active patients, 88 are in serious condition, with 39 connected to ventilators.

Nearly 86% of all seriously ill patients did not receive the coronavirus vaccines at all, according to the ministry, while of the under-60 age group in hospitals, 96% were unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 8,243 Israelis have succumbed to coronavirus-related complications.

The Health Ministry Tuesday evening reported that 623 new Omicron cases have been detected, raising Israel’s total infections from the new variant to 1,741 — out of which 1,004 tested for the strain after returning from abroad.

Hospitals are currently treating eight patients for Omicron, with one in critical condition and another seriously ill — both of which are unvaccinated.

The ministry also reported that an 84-year-old woman who has passed away due to coronavirus complications is suspected of being infected with Omicron. It was also reported that she was fully vaccinated.