Israeli Civilian Shot, Lightly Wounded, Along Gaza Border

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 6:31 am |

View of the enhanced security barrier along the Israel-Gaza border. (Flash90)

An Israeli civilian working on the security fence along Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip was shot and lightly wounded on Wednesday, the IDF said.

He was evacuated to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon for further treatment.

The incident occurred during a massive armed drill of terror factions in the enclave.

Shortly after the shooting, Palestinian media reported that the IDF had responded with artillery fire towards a number of Hamas posts in the Gaza Strip.

The shooting comes amid heightened tensions and a wave of terror attacks in Yerushalayim and Yehudah and Shomron, as well as tensions in Israeli prisons.