Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 12:30 pm |

A nine-year-old girl was killed Tuesday morning following a car accident, the Lakewood Scoop reported.

The victim was identified as Leah Gross a”H, the daughter of Levi Yitzchok and Baila Gross of Lakewood.

The victim was greviously injured after a car lost control and slid off the road and collided with a tree. It was not immediately clear if Gross was a passenger in the car or if she was hit by the vehicle.

Hatzolah and Toms River EMS responded to the scene.

Baruch Dayan Emes.