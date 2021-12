DAMASCUS, Syria (Reuters) -

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:06 am |

A civil defense worker inspects a damage house after shelling hit the town of Ibleen, a village in southern Idlib province, Syria, July 3. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

A loud blast was heard on Tuesday morning in Damascus as the Syrian army blew up ammunitions seized from insurgents, in a controlled explosion in the suburb of Douma, state media said.

The Syrian army announced in 2018 that it had taken back full control of all areas around Damascus after seven years of civil war that first erupted with protests against President Bashar al-Assad.