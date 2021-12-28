Justice Minister Favors Letting Homesh Yeshiva Stand

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Gideon Saar, Israeli Minister of Justice. (Flash90)

Justice Minister Gideon Saar has come out in favor of allowing the yeshiva at the Homesh outpost stand where it is, rather than moving it to a different location.

“I’m for settlement and I’m for the law, there’s no conflict between the two. The yeshiva, if they have classes there, does not constitute a new settlement,” Saar told Ynet on Tuesday.

“From time to time the question has arisen of whether we should establish a new settlement there or not, but it’s never been decided,” though he voiced support for retroactively legalizing any illegal structure at the site.

His rationale for resisting calls to close down or move the yeshiva that to do so after the shooting that killed Yehuda Dimentman Hy”d on his way home from there would be to reward terrorism.

It was reported yesterday that Defense Minister Benny Gantz wants to relocate the Homesh yeshiva to the nearby community of Eviatar.

Representatives of the yeshiva rejected the proposal, saying: “We will never leave Homesh. We will not negotiate a withdrawal from Homesh, and no such appeal was made, and if such an appeal was made it would be rejected immediately. We returned to Homesh to correct injustice and disgrace.”

They added, “There can be no reward for terrorism, the very talk of displacement and a five-year retreat after 15 years of settlement – they are a reward for terrorism, which will not happen,” they were quoted as saying by Arutz Sheva.