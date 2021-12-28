Israel Food Prices on the Rise, Again

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 4:10 am |

People shop at the Osher Ad Supermarket branch in Givat Shaul, Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Prices are on the rise again, as reported by Channel 12.

Food conglomerate Osem, is expected to raise prices on hundreds of popular products. Among the products whose prices are likely to rise are cereals, snacks, coffee, pasta, farfel, noodles, couscous and sauces.

According to the report, the price increase will not be even for all products and will range between three percent and seven percent, with the average increase being 4.6%.

Osem responded: “The prices of raw materials, packaging and transportation costs have skyrocketed by tens to hundreds of percent in an unprecedented manner. For a long time, updated prices only partially compensated the increase in input prices. The price list of Materna baby foods will, regardless, remain unchanged.”