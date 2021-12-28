Hamas, Islamic Jihad in Maneuvers in Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 5:58 am |

Hamas terrorist rehearse rushing a tank during a drill held in Gaza, Monday. (Screenshot)

In maneuvers reported by Palestinian that “seek to convey political and military messages to Israel and the other mediators that Hamas and the other groups in Gaza are growing impatient with the sluggish attempts to broker a long-term ceasefire between the Jewish state and the Islamist terrorist groups,” terrorist groups practiced overcoming Israeli troops and outposts.

Their motive was announced in a joint message delivered by Hamas: “The resistance will not sit idly by as the occupation escalates its actions against our people.”

Israel Hayom reports that members of Palestinian terrorist groups came together to stage a massive military drill, simulating attacks against Israeli security forces.

The week-long exercise, dubbed “Rukn a-Shadid 2,” included Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and the Popular Resistance Committees – a coalition of a number of small Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza.

This is the second joint exercise held by the Strip’s terrorist groups.

Recent weeks have seen an uptick in attacks against Israelis, perpetrated mostly by lone-wolf terrorists.