Ganz Meets With Mahmoud Abbas is Rosh Ayin

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 4:52 pm |

Defense Minister Benny Gantz (right), and President of the Palestinian Authority (left). (Gili Yaari/Flash90)

Defense Minister Bnei Gantz met Tuesday evening in his home in Rosh Ayin with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. The two discussed the various security and civilian issues at stake.

The Defense Minister informed the Palestinian Authority Chairman that he intends to continue to promote confidence-building measures in the economic and civilian spheres, as agreed at their previous meeting.

The Minister of Defense emphasized the common interest in strengthening security coordination and maintaining security stability, and preventing terrorism and violence.

The meeting was also attended by Major General Rassan Aliyan, the Coordinator of Operations in the Occupied Territories, Hussein a-Sheikh, the Minister of Civil Affairs in the Palestinian Authority, and Majed Faraj, the head of the Palestinian security services. The session lasted about two and a half hours, with part of it conducted in private.