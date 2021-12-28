First Suspected Death from Omicron Variant

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2:47 pm |

Empty rooms in the coronavirus ward of Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Yerushalayim, bracing for a surge of patients, Monday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Israeli Health Ministry reported on Tuesday evening what might be the first fatality in the country from Omicron— an 84-year-old woman who was infected with the variant, though the cause of death has not yet been established.

The woman had been fully vaccinated, including with a booster, according to reports.

It would bring the total death toll in Israel from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic to 8,243.

In the past day, the Health Ministry said there were 623 new Omicron cases, bringing the total since the variant first broke out to 1,741.

As of 7 pm Tuesday, there were 2,079 cases newly diagnosed nationwide, the Health Ministry says.

Hospitalizations remain steady, as do the number of patients in serious condition, currently at 84.