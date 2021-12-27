Report: Red List to Shrink But U.S. to Stay On

YERUSHALAYIM -

A passenger wears a face mask in the departure hall in Ben Gurion Airport, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The number of countries on Israel’s “red” list, which its citizens are banned from traveling to or returning from is set to shrink—except for the U.S. and certain other leading destinations.

According to an unconfirmed report on Channel 12, the number of countries requiring special permission to fly to or from, will drop from 69 to 18.

However, the U.S., France, the U.K., the UAE, Turkey and Canada are to remain on the list for the time being, the report says. It did not specify which other countries would be taken off or left on the list.

The news comes as health officials reassess travel restrictions due to the Omicron variant now that the variant has already spread inside Israel.