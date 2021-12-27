High Probability Bennett’s Daughter Has Omicron COVID Variant

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 27, 2021 at 8:49 am |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was informed Monday that there is a high probability that his 14-year-old daughter, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, has the Omicron variant, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister said.

The results of the test to determine which variant she has will be received in the next two days.

Meanwhile, Bennett will remain in isolation and will continue to work from his home in Ra’anana, despite the fact that he received a PCR test Sunday which came back negative.

Bennett left the Cabinet meeting in the Golan Heights Sunday upon being informed that his daughter had tested positive.