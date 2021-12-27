Bird Flu Continues to Spread in North

YERUSHALAYIM -

Cranes gather during the migration season on a foggy morning at Hula Nature Reserve, in northern Israel. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo)

Further cases of bird flu were discovered in northern Israel on Monday.

The were among chicken coops in Ein HaHoresh in the Hefer Valley, the Ram-On moshav in Gilboa and in Givat Yoav in the Golan Heights, Ynet reported.

The affected areas have been isolated and health authorities are monitoring other potential sources of infection in the region.

In order to address the anticipated shortage of eggs after massive cullings of hens, Agriculture Minister Oded Forer announced on Monday that 100 million eggs are being imported to the country.

Tens of millions of eggs and about six hundred thousand hens had to be destroyed in the effort to prevent further spread of the flu.

Forer promised the farmers that they will be compensated for the destruction of the eggs, according to Walla.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a consultation on the avian flu on Monday with National Security Adviser and Director of the National Security Council Dr. Eyal Hulata, Prime Minister’s Office Director General Yair Pines and other officials.

Bennett was updated on avian flu morbidity in the north, and the response to the problem by the Agriculture Ministry in conjunction with the Health and Environmental Protection ministries.

There is no information on infection among humans at this stage; whoever has been in contact with infected fowl is receiving preventive treatment, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.