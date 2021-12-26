New York Makes Falsifying COVID Vaccine Cards a Crime

NEW YORK -

Syringes with doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, are shown next to vaccination cards. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill making fake coronavirus vaccine cards a crime.

With the city and workplaces mandating vaccines, there have been multiple reports of police officers and healthcare workers trying to pass off false vaccine cards.

It will be a crime for a vaccine provider to make a fake card for a person that claims the person was vaccinated against the coronavirus, with the type of vaccine and its lot number. It will also be a crime to modify computer material to provide a fake digital vaccine pass for a person.

State Senator Anna M. Kaplan, who sponsored the legislation, said in a statement, “It’s never been more urgent that we protect this process from fraud so that the health and safety of the public isn’t compromised by bad actors using fraudulent vaccination cards or passports. The ‘Truth in Vaccination’ law will serve as a strong deterrent to prevent people from lying about their vaccination status.”