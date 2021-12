Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 2:21 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

View of the East Yerushalayim neighborhood of Silwan. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Three East Yerushalayim teenagers were arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning for throwing Molotov cocktails towards a building in Silwan.

On Motzoei Shabbos, Israel Police received reports of Molotov cocktails thrown towards a building in Silwan.

Following a short investigation, police and Border Police officers arrested three teens, aged 14, 17 and 18.

The three were interrogated and will be brought in front of a court to extend their arrests.