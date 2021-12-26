Cabinet Votes Aid Package for Tourism Industry

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 12:50 pm |

Travelers seen at Ben Gurion Airport. (Flash90)

A beleaguered Israeli tourism industry will be receiving 150 million shekels in government funds to help it through the Omicron crisis, the Cabinet decided on Sunday.

The allocation is part of a total aid package of 300 million shekels to various business sectors that have been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding will included subsidized tours to provide employment for guides; scholarships for Ministry of Economy and Industry professional retraining programs; grants for incoming travel agencies and organizers for “maintaining offices”; a tourism marketing fund; and an extension of work permits for foreign workers from Jordan workers in hotels and hostels in Eilat, according to Globes.

In view of the uncertainties created by the pandemic, the Ministers of Finance and Tourism will also be authorized to provide assistance for an additional three months, if restrictions that harm the incoming tourism industry are extended for the first quarter of 2022.