RWJBarnabas Health Hospital and Health-Care Facilities to Limit Visitors

New York -

Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 7:56 pm |

RWJBarnabas Health Institute in Eatontown, N.J. (googlemaps)

RWJBarnabas Health hospital and healthcare facilities will severely limit visitors beginning Sunday, December 26, 2021 due to recent upticks in coronavirus until further notice. This will include every RWJBarnabas facility including inpatient, Emergency Departments, Behavioral Health and outpatient services.

Limited exceptions will allow one parent/guardian in Pediatric units; one spouse or support person in Maternity and L & D units; two parents or support persons in Neonatal Intensive Care Units.

Patients with disabilities where the disability may be due to altered mental status, intellectual or cognitive disability, communication barriers or behavioral concerns will be permitted one designated support person to remain with the patient.

All visitors 18 years of age and under will not be permitted entry.

All approved visitors must wear a mask at all times and should wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer before and after visiting.

Family members and friends may use alternative ways to interact with the patients, including phone calls and other electronic means.

Extenuating circumstances to the temporary guidelines and individual requests will be considered. These include patients on hospice or at the end of life cars; patients who are critically unstable; patients undergoing surgery or procedures; patients in need of a medical guardian or decision-maker.

All approved visitors will be screened at the entrance prior to being given a visitor pass. If a visitor presents with cold or flu-like systems, that individual will not be allowed to visit or stay in the building. All visitors will be asked if they have been advised to self-quarantine because of exposure to someone with COVID-19. If any visitor has been advised to self-quarantine, they will not be allowed to visit. All visitors will be asked if they have been advised to isolate due to COVID-positive status in the last 10 days. If any visitor has been advised to isolate, they will not be allowed to visit.

Gatherings in family lounges, waiting areas, the lobby, cafeteria or restaurants on campus will not be allowed.