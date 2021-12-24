Two Palestinian Terrorists Sentenced to Life for 2019 Murder of Israeli Teenager

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, December 24, 2021 at 4:28 am |

Israeli forces during a search operation in the town of Beit Fajjar, near Migdal Oz, where Dvir Sorek was found stabbed to death on Aug. 8, 2019. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)

A military court on Thursday handed life sentences to two Palestinian terrorists who killed 19-year-old yeshivah student Dvir Sorek, Hy”d, in 2019.

Qassem Asafra was sentenced to an additional 40 years behind bars, and his cousin, Nasir Asafra, to another 20.

Each of the perpetrators was also ordered to pay the Sorek family NIS 1.5 million ($476,000) in compensation. In addition, Qassem Asafra, who attacked two Israelis in Be’er Sheva in 2011, but was not caught, was ordered to pay the victims another NIS 60,000 ($19,000) in compensation.

Sorek was found stabbed to death near his hometown of Migdal Oz in the Shomron. He was a yeshivah student enrolled in a program that combines Torah study and military service. At the time of the killing, he was off-duty.

Dvir Yehuda Sorek, Hy”d. (Courtesy)

Sorek had gone to Yerushalayim to buy books for his teacher as an end-of-year present and was returning home when he was targeted by the terrorists.

His body was found by the side of the road, still clutching the books he had purchased.

According to the IDF, Nasir Asafra was a member of Hamas. He attacked Sorek after he got off the bus, subduing him with a stun gun and then repeatedly stabbing him in the chest.

The terrorists fled the scene but were apprehended following a manhunt. The homes of the perpetrators were demolished in 2019.