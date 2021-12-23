Thousands Rally Against Demolishing Yeshivah at Chomesh Outpost

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 9:44 am |

Relatives and friends mourn during the levayah procession of Yehuda Dimentman, Hy”d, last Friday. (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Several thousand Israelis demonstrated Thursday in the northern Shomron, calling on the government not to demolish a yeshivah at the Chomesh outpost after Yehuda Dimentman, Hy”d, who learned in the yeshivah was killed in a terror shooting last Thursday night.

Among the demonstrators were Shas MK Moshe Arbel and several MKs from the far-right Religious Zionism party.

The rally comes at the end of the shivah for Yehuda Dimentman and days after his widow, Etya Dimentman, urged Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to prevent the demolition of the yeshivah.

On Wednesday night, the Knesset rejected a declaration to legalize the Chomesh yeshivah and roughly 70 other outposts in Yehudah and Shomron.

The yeshivah has existed illegally at the site of the former Chomesh community in the Shomron for over 15 years. Chomesh was one of the four communities in northern Shomron destroyed in the 2005 Disengagement.

The IDF announced plans to evacuate the yeshivah after the shivah ends.

The declaration that was voted down stated that evacuation of the yeshivah would be an additional act of injustice, saying it “would be a prize to terror and a serious retreat from territory in the Land of Israel.”