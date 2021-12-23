Palestinian Teen Arrested with Knife at TA Central Bus Station

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 12:55 pm |



An exterior view of the Tel Aviv Central Bus Station.

A Palestinian teenager carrying a concealed knife was arrested after he tried to enter Tel Aviv’s Central Bus Station on Thursday, according to media reports.

A man reported the teen to security guards at the station after he noticed that he was behaving in a suspicious manner.

Security guards who arrived at the scene detained the 14-year-old after detecting a kitchen knife under his jacket, and took him into custody for questioning. It was not yet known whether he had been planning a terror attack.