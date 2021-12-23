Hochul Vetoes Bill That Would Have Prevented Building in Orange County

Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:14 am |

Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have allowed the town of Blooming Grove in Orange County to establish community preservation funds on Wednesday night.

Blooming Grove would have established a real estate transfer tax for collecting revenue for the fund, which would be utilized to preserve agricultural land and parks.

In a statement explaining her veto, Hochul wrote, “There have been well-documented tensions in Orange County between local elected officials and members of the Hasidic community. Similar tensions in the nearby Town of Chester resulted in litigation. It would be inappropriate to sign this legislation at this juncture, while facts are still being gathered about the situation.”

“The fund buys up land. Basically, it’s a euphemism to keep the Jews out. They buy up open space, the communities can’t expand,” Rabbi Yeruchim Silber of the Agudah told Hamodia. “We lobbied the governor hard. We pushed to get it vetoed, because it was very discriminatory.”