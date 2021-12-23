Harav Yisrael Dovid Rosset, Zt”l, Rav of Ger Community in Haifa

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 4:28 am |

Harav Yisrael Dovid Rosset, zt”l. (A. B. Leibowitz)

The Gerrer community across the world, and the Torah community in Haifa, were plunged into mourning on Thursday with the petirah of Harav Yisrael Dovid Rosset, zt”l, venerated Rav of the Gerrer community in Haifa, at the age of 91.

Harav Rosset was born in Poland in Teves 5690/1930, to his parents Harav Yaakov Moshe, zt”l, and Yuta, a”h. In 1935 the family moved to Eretz Yisrael.

As a young bachur he entered Yeshivas Sfas Emes in Yerushalayim, where he stood out for his learning and diligence.

He was the komandant, the leader, of the bachurim in the yeshivah, a position he held for the rest of his life, with the bachurim and avreichim of the next few generations learning from his exalted ways, notably the ways of avodas Hashem, kedushah and taharah.

After his marriage to, lhbch”l, the daughter of Harav Yaakov Eisen, z”l, he settled in Haifa, where he served as the Rav of the Gerrer community for nearly 70 years. In Haifa, he was venerated by all the chareidi communities.

Rav Rosset, as the eldest Rav in Ger, served as the ba’al makrei in the main Gerrer beis medrash on Rosh Hashanah.

In recent years, he was weakened, and on Wednesday night he was hospitalized, where he was niftar overnight.

The levayah of Rav Rosset set out from Haifa to Yerushalayim, where he was buried on Har Hazeisim, near the kevarim of his parents.

The Rav was niftar childless; those who can are asked to learn in memory of Harav Yisrael Dovid ben Yaakov Moshe.

Yehi zichro baruch.