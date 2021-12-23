Gov Hochul Signs Ban on Hotel Single Use Toiletries

NEW YORK -

Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 6:41 pm |

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill which prohibits hotels from supplying its guests small plastic bottles under 12 ounces containing hospitality personal care products such as body lotion, shampoo and conditioner. Most hotels presently distribute their toiletries in bottles of 1 or 2 ounces.

Hotels will have to make the switch to refillable dispensers and environmentally-friendly containers for all body and hair care products.

The law will go into effect on January 1, 2024, and imposes a monetary penalty for violation of this law. Hotels with under 50 rooms will be given an extra year before the limitations take effect.

State Senator Todd Kaminsky, D-9th District, the sponsor of the bill applauded its signing.

“Simple, commonsense actions like eliminating disposable plastic bottles in hotels can make an enormous difference in safeguarding our environment for generations to come,” Kaminsky said. “By working with the hospitality industry to prohibit hotels from distributing single-use toiletries, we will eliminate more than 27 million small plastic bottles annually in New York City alone.

“I was proud to sponsor this legislation, which marks an important step in combating single-use plastic pollution, protecting our marine life and setting an example for our nation.”

California passed a law banning disposable mini toiletry bottles in 2019. The California ban goes into effect by 2023 for hotels with over 50 rooms and 2024 for smaller ones.