Adams Fires Back at Anti-Solitary Letter

Thursday, December 23, 2021

New York City Mayor Elect Eric Adams. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Eric Adams blasted City Council lawmakers who signed an open letter urging the passage of a bill that would ban solitary confinement, a practice the incoming mayor is in favor of.

“I am not going to be in a city where dangerous people assault innocent people, go to jail and assault more people,” Adams told reporters at a press conference. “There is a body of people that are coming into the City Council, they have no desire in moving our City forward,” he continued, singling out the 29 lawmakers who signed the letter. “Their desire is to be disruptive. What am I going to do? I’m going to ignore them. I’m going to stay committed, undistracted and I’m going to grind.”

Adams vowed to bring back solitary confinement on Rikers Island in response to outbreaks of violence in the troubled, aging prison, where sixteen inmates have died this year.

“I support punitive segregation,” he said. “I am not going to be in a city where dangerous people assault innocent people, go to jail, and assault more people…If you are violent, you must be removed from the population so you don’t inflict violence on other people,” he said.

In response, liberal and left-leaning lawmakers wrote, “Solitary confinement is considered by the United Nations, human rights organizations and medical and mental health experts to be a form of torture. It causes intense suffering.”

Adams, at yesterday’s press conference, shot back at his critics. “I wore a bullet proof vest for 22 years and protected the people of this city. When you do that, then you have the right to question me on safety and public safety matters. I think I know a little something about this.”