Sullivan to Meet With Bennett, Gantz, Lapid on Iran

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2:57 am |

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was due to meet with U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan for in-depth discussions about Iran’s nuclear program. Sullivan was also slated to meet with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, as well as his Israeli counterpart, head of Israel’s National Security Council Eyal Haluta.

Sullivan, joined by the National Security Council’s Middle East director Brett McGurk and other U.S. officials, arrived in Israel on Tuesday. Sullivan has already met with President Isaac Herzog.

In their meeting Tuesday evening, Herzog expressed his concerns about Iran’s program toward nuclear weapons as the Vienna talks were ongoing, and told Sullivan that the Middle East was split into “coalitions” – one comprising Israel and the Arab states that sought peace and were fighting Iran and working toward a better world for their citizens, and Iran’s “coalition of terrorism” that sought to destabilize the region.

Herzog thanked President Joe Biden for his friendship for Israel.

Sullivan is also expected to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss strengthening U.S.-Palestinian relations, a Biden administration official said.

The visit comes as Channel 13 reported Tuesday that Biden had been dodging phone calls from Bennett. According to the report, the cold shoulder is a response to Bennett’s refusal to stop construction in the settlements in general and the Atarot neighborhood of Yerushalayim in particular.

Bennett’s office denied the report, and some two weeks ago, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the relations between Biden and Bennett were good.