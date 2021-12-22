Ra’am’s Abbas Takes Flak from PA’s Abbas

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 5:33 pm |

Ra’am party chairman MK Mansour Abbas. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned on Wednesday a speech by Islamist party Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas in which he said that Arab Israelis should reconcile themselves to the state of Israel.

“These irresponsible statements are consistent with the calls of extremists in Israel to displace the Palestinians and harm the status of the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque and the history of the Palestinian people,” he said in a statement released by the PA president’s office.

In a conference hosted by Globes on Tuesday, Abbas declared that “the State of Israel was born as a Jewish state, and it will remain one,” and urged his fellow Arabs to work toward bettering their lives in the state as it exists.

The Palestinian leader, who has repeatedly refused to recognize Israel as a Jewish state, also said that the Ra’am chairman speaks only for himself on the matter.

In the same vein, the PLO Executive Committee, which represents several Palestinian factions, expressed “strong condemnation” for the statements of Mansour Abbas, saying they do not reflect the views of the Palestinians.

Hamas denounced Mansour Abbas’s remarks as “represent[ing] a flagrant bias in favor of the Zionist narrative, and a clear violation of the position of the Palestinian national consensus.”