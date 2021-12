YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian terrorist who had fired on them, Wednesday night near Kochav Hashachar in the Binyamin regional council, Walla reported.

The attackers fled to a nearby village, where Muhammad Issa Abbas, 26, was reportedly shot and killed by IDF forces near the Al-Am’ari refugee camp.

Israeli troops are currently searching for others who may have been connected to the attack.