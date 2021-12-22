Health Commissioner Chokshi to Stay on the Job Through March

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi at City Hall on Thursday, September 10, 2020. (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

Incoming mayor Eric Adams announced on Wednesday that he would retain Dr. Dave Chokshi as the city’s Health Commissioner through March 15, 2021.

“New York City can count on me to see us through another winter,” Chokshi said in a statement.

Dr. Ashwin Vasan will take over the position and serve as senior adviser for public health until then. Vasan is a practicing physician, epidemiologist, and lecturer at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health and Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons.

“Dr. Vasan brings 20 years of expertise and experience working in public health that will ensure New Yorkers are well-equipped to continue the fight against COVID-19. After Dr. Vasan assumes the role, we will build on the progress we have made, ensuring that we continue our fight against the pandemic while delivering on my public health priorities, from boosting mental health services to promoting healthy food in City facilities,” Adams said in a statement.