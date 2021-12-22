Coronavirus Cabinet Updates Rules for Public Spaces

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 5:30 pm |

A health care worker takes Covid test samples in a drive through complex in Yerushalayim, Tuesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Below are the new rules approved by the coronavirus cabinet on Tuesday, released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Malls and commercial facilities

– Malls will operate on the Purple Badge format, according to the occupancy ratio of 1:15 (one person per 15 square meters)

– Entry to stores larger than 100 square meters – both in open facilities and in malls and closed shopping facilities – will be allowed subject to presentation of a Green Pass. The Green Pass requirement will also apply to the employees of these stores.

– Food stalls in malls will provide take-away service only to customers upon presentation of a Green Pass.

– Entry to restaurants inside malls will be upon presentation of a Green Pass, according to the current format for restaurants.

– The Green Pass in malls and commercial facilities will not apply to places that provide essential services, which will continue to operate according to the current format (Purple Badge, occupancy ratio of 1:7).

Education system

– Grades 1-12 in red and orange communities – only classes in which at least 70% of pupils have received the first dose of the vaccine – will have in-person learning. Classes in which less than 70% of pupils have been vaccinated will learn online.

This decision will apply to middle schools and high schools (grades 7-12) effective immediately and in primary schools (grades 1-6) in three weeks. Until then, primary schools will enact a policy of reducing contacts.

– In green and yellow communities, the education system will continue as normal, subject to the “Magen Chinuch” and Green Classroom plans.

The decisions will take effect following approval of the relevant regulations and subject to approval by the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee and the Knesset Education Committee.

It was also decided:

During January, state financing for antigen tests for children for the Green Pass will cease. (The state will continue to finance antigen tests for the immuno-compromised of all ages.)

It will be possible to receive a Green Pass for up to one month following inoculation with the first dose, in order to enter the education system and facilities to which the Green Pass applies but not to receive an exemption from quarantine. This decision will take effect following completion of the necessary adjustments to Health Ministry computers.

PCR sampling will be carried out twice a week for workers without Green Passes in Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs external frameworks including institutions for the elderly, people with disabilities, children and youth frameworks, etc.