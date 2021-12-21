Report: Possible First Death from Omicron in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 2:20 pm |

Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva. (Dr. Avishai Teicher)

A 75-year-old patient in the coronavirus ward of the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva has passed away, according to Kan news.

The individual suffered from underlying medical conditions as well as the Omicron variant and had only received two shots of the Pfizer vaccine, which were out of date.

If Omicron was the cause of death, he would be the first fatality due to the variant in Israel.

The hospital did not confirm the report.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry reported that another 170 Omicron cases had been discovered in the country, bringing the total to 341 cases. There were also more than 1,300 new cases of the virus diagnosed in the last 24 hours – the highest number since October.