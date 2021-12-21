Gov’t Meets Regarding Corona Restrictions

Yerushalayim -

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 9:56 am |

Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 21, 2021. (Photo by Flash90)

Less than a day after discussions ended in indecision, the Corona Cabinet will convene tonight at 6:00 to decide on restrictions to help prevent the further spread of the Omicron strain.

All pointers indicate that the weak point in preventing entry to new strains of the variant and increased waves of infection is Ben Gurion airport. Data from the Ministry of Health shows that the rate of infections brought in from overseas doubled over the last two weeks.

According to the data, on December 5, less than 10% of all verified people that day returned from abroad, while last Sunday, 206 of the 981 verified people diagnosed that day were travelers who returned to Israel from abroad – almost 21%. The troubling implication is that one in five people found positive for Corona, arrived with the virus on a flight from abroad.