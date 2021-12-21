Four 65-Floor Apartment Towers Approved Opposite Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Center

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

A general view shows the center of Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

If Tel Aviv isn’t tall enough for you—hang on, it’s going to get taller.

If a plan approved on Tuesday by the Tel Aviv Planning and Building Committee reaches fruition, the city center will have four new 65-floor residential towers opposite the Azrieli Center, which stands 49 floors high.

The project calls for 663 housing units and 20,000 square meters of public buildings (schools and community centers), according to Globes.

The Tel Aviv Metro will have a station nearby on Yigal Alon Street.

The buildings are to go up on the former site of the Tara dairy, which was built in the 1940s after a group of local dairy farmers formed a cooperative. The dairy operated there for decades until it was moved to Netivot in the Negev.