Attempted Car Ramming in Shomron, Attacker Killed

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 2:29 pm |

Vehicles catch fire after ramming incident near Einav. (Hatzalah Without Borders)

An attempted car-ramming attack occurred near Einav in the Shomron on Tuesday evening, according to the IDF.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries were reported to Israeli troops.

The driver of the car was killed, the military says.

The terrorist’s car and a military vehicle caught on fire during the incident, apparently from gunfire aimed at the attacker as he attempted the ramming.

Israel Fire and Rescue services firefighters arrived at the scene to extinguish the fires.

The incident is the latest in a series of terrorist attacks in Yerushalayim and Yehuda and Shomron in recent weeks.

On Sunday, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) said they reached an agreement to step up terror attacks against Israel, though so far no one has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack.