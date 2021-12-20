MTA Launches Online Application for Reduced-Fare MetroCards

NEW YORK -

Monday, December 20, 2021 at 3:43 pm |

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has launched a new program where seniors and people with qualifying disabilities can apply online for reduced subway and bus fares. Since the soft launch earlier this month, more than 800 people have applied for a Reduced-Fare MetroCard online.

Previously, customers interested in a Reduced-Fare MetroCard would have to apply in person by visiting the Customer Service Center in Lower Manhattan, Mobile Sales or by mail.

The base fare for subways and local buses is $2.75, and the reduced fare is half-priced at $1.35. Reduced fares can be used on the subway and on local buses at any time. On express buses and commuter railroads, reduced fares are eligible any time excluding rush hour.

“Customer convenience and social equity are two key factors towards bringing riders back,” said Craig Cipriano, New York City Transit Interim President. “This online application makes it easier for seniors and customers with disabilities to pay for public transit. The early feedback has been strong, with hundreds of customers filling out applications since the launch.”

Customers who qualify can apply at reducedfare.mta.info.