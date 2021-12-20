Lapid to Remain Yesh Atid Chairman After No Candidates Raise Their Hand

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 20, 2021 at 10:49 am |

Foreign Minister and Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid addressing a faction meeting at the Knesset. (Oliver Fitoussi/Flash90)

The director-general of Yesh Atid announced Monday that Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will continue to serve as the party’s chairman after no other candidates put their names forward for its first leadership primary next month.

Some 1,000 party members will therefore convene to re-elect Lapid as chairman at the party’s first conference on Jan. 4. The conference will be made up mainly of field activists, regional directors and factional representatives in local councils.

At the beginning of his party’s meeting on Monday, Lapid said, “I think I’m very popular in my party, and the truth is in 2016, no one ran against Binyamin Netanyahu in the Likud as well, and I recall no one had any complaints.

“Next time someone will run, and there will be a time when two different people will run and I won’t be among them. It’s part of the party’s growth, and it’s a blessed process.”

Lapid also added that “there will always be cynics laughing, and in our party, we always say that cynics have never achieved anything.”

Lapid has led Yesh Atid since he founded the party. He is set to become prime minister in 2023 as part of a rotation deal with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.