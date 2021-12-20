Israel Records Over New 1,000 COVID Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 20, 2021 at 3:09 am |

Health care workers take test samples of Israelis in a drive through complex to check if they have been infected with the Coronavirus, in Modi’in. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Israel registered over 1,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, Health Ministry’s data showed Monday.

In the past few days, the country has registered a significant rise in morbidity.

On Sunday, 1,004 new virus carriers were identified, more than double than a week earlier. The figure marks the highest number since October.

In the week of December 12-18, an average of 694 new cases per day were recorded. The previous week there were 613, and the week before that 519.

In addition, the coronavirus R rate hit 1.22 on Monday, the highest level since August.

The R rate represents how many people each virus carrier has infected on average and it only mirrors the situation of about 10 days before.