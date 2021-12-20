Israel Records Over New 1,000 COVID Cases

Israel registered over 1,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, Health Ministry’s data showed Monday.
In the past few days, the country has registered a significant rise in morbidity.
On Sunday, 1,004 new virus carriers were identified, more than double than a week earlier. The figure marks the highest number since October.
In the week of December 12-18, an average of 694 new cases per day were recorded. The previous week there were 613, and the week before that 519.
In addition, the coronavirus R rate hit 1.22 on Monday, the highest level since August.
The R rate represents how many people each virus carrier has infected on average and it only mirrors the situation of about 10 days before.