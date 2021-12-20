British Cabinet to Discuss COVID Moves as Omicron Sweeps Europe

LONDON (Reuters) -

Monday, December 20, 2021 at 9:03 am |

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes a look at a vial of vaccine during his visit to Stow Health vaccination center in Westminster, London, Dec. 13. (Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS)

Britain’s Cabinet will meet on Monday as pressure grows to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a day after the Netherlands imposed a fourth lockdown and as other European countries consider putting a squeeze on restrictions.

Omicron infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe and the United States, doubling every two or three days in London and elsewhere and taking a heavy toll on financial markets, which fear the impact on the global economic recovery.

The variant was first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong and so far been reported in at least 89 countries. The severity of illness it causes remains unclear.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a shutdown on Saturday, ordering the closure of all but essential stores, as well as restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, museums and other public places from Sunday until at least Jan. 14.

Britain has reported record levels of COVID-19 cases in recent days. The Cabinet was due to meet in the afternoon, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“At this point we are still monitoring the data and keeping a very close eye on it,” the spokesperson said when asked about the possibility of further restrictions. “We will update the public if there are any further measures required, at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Twelve people in Britain have died with the Omicron variant, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, refusing to rule out a tightening of social restrictions.

“I just can’t make hard and fast guarantees,” he told Times Radio. “In assessing the situation we rely very heavily on the real data coming through and it will take a little bit more time to assess this critical issue of the severity of Omicron.”

Any decision to limit restrictions would come at a high political cost for Johnson, whose authority has been undermined by questions over whether he and his staff broke lockdown rules last year.

The German government’s scientific advisory panel said on Sunday it was necessary to further limit contact, with data so far showing that boosters alone would not be enough to contain the spread of the virus.

The state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wuest, did not rule out contact restrictions on people who have been fully vaccinated or had a booster shot. “We should be careful about ruling anything out,” he told broadcaster ARD on Monday.

Ireland on Friday ordered restaurants to close at 8 p.m. and reduced the capacity in all public events. Italy is also considering new measures to avoid a surge in infections, newspapers reported on Sunday.





