Bennett Meets With Visiting U.N. Ambassadors

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 20, 2021 at 5:36 am |

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan leads a delegation of 12 U.N. ambassadors from around the world at a Hezbollah tunnel that crosses from Lebanon to Israel, Dec. 16. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with a delegation of ambassadors from the U.N. who are currently visiting Israel on Monday.

During the meeting, Bennett thanked the ambassadors for their friendship to Israel. He also underlined the potential behind cooperation between Israel and their respective countries.

Also discussed in the meeting were the issues the region is facing, with Iran as the main problem.

The delegation was headed by Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan and included ambassadors from South Korea, Argentina, Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Uruguay, Ecuador, Hungary, Samoa and Zambia.