Adams Announces Picks for Deputy Mayor

NEW YORK -

Monday, December 20, 2021 at 2:33 pm |

Mayor-elect Eric Adams speaks at a news conference in Long Island City, Queens on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Mayoral-elect Eric Adams announced his five picks for deputy mayors on Monday.



Lorraine Grillo, who had been appointed Mayor Bill de Blasio’s head of pandemic recovery in February, would be Adams’ first deputy mayor. Grillio had previously been the head of the School Construction Authority since 2010.

Meera Joshi, a federal transportation department administrator who previously headed the Taxi and Limousine Commission, will be the deputy mayor for operations.

Maria Torres-Springer, who previously headed the Department of Housing Preservation & Development, was selected to be the deputy mayor for economic & workforce development.



Anne Williams-Isom, a nonprofit executive and Fordham University professor, has been appointed to be deputy mayor for health and human services. She served on Adams’ transition team.

Sheena Wright, the head of the transition team and the president and CEO of nonprofit United Way of New York City, was tapped to be deputy mayor for strategic initiatives.

“Together, these groundbreaking leaders will ensure that the communities that are too often left out of our prosperity are centered in our quest for a brighter future in New York. We’re ready to get to work,” Adams said in a statement.



Additionally, Adams reportedly tapped City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez to be New York City’s next Transportation Commissioner, according to the New York Post.