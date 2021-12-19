Terrorist Murderers of Yehudah Dimentman, Hy”d, Captured

Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 12:43 am |

The arrest of the terrorists. (IDF Spokesman)

The Shin Bet announced Sunday morning that Israeli forces have arrested the four terrorists who carried out a shooting Thursday night which killed Yehuda Dimentman, Hy”d, a talmid of the yeshivah at Homesh.

Six suspects were arrested in the Arab village of Silat al-Harithiya near Jenin. The arrests were carried out in during an overnight raid by the IDF and Israel Police’s Yamam counterterrorism unit. After the arrests the terrorists were transferred to the Shin Bet for interrogation.

The terrorists were spread out in several houses throughout the village and were taken into custody with resistance, an IDF spokesman said.

The weapon used by the terrorists to carry out the shooting. (Police Spokeswoman)

Two of the suspects were believed to have carried out the shooting attack itself, and the others are suspected of having assisted.

Troops also recovered weapons suspected to have been used in Thursday’s attack along with several others that the cell had in their possession, including two M-16 rifles and a submachine gun.

Israeli forces had carried out intensive searches in the northern Shomron following the attack. Three infantry battalions of troops, as well as special forces and intelligence units, were deployed in Yehudah and Shomron following the attack, as they scoured the area for the terrorists.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the Shin Bet special operations forward command center overnight and closely followed the operation to capture the terrorists suspected of perpetrating the recent attack.

Bennett said: “I commend the Shin Bet, the IDF and the Israel National Counter-Terrorism Unit, on quickly bringing this to a close, with multiple units cooperating and acting in concert, which led to the capture of the terrorists who carried out the attack in the Shomron.

“All terrorists need to know that the State of Israel will hold them accountable. They cannot hide for long. Every terrorist must know that they are on borrowed time. I would like to convey to the family of Yehudah Dimentman: The pain is immense but terrorism will not win and will not move us from here.”

Prime Minister Bennett was present at the forward command center throughout the operation and was briefed by senior Shin Bet officers on the intelligence and operational effort that led to the arrest.

The Shin Bet Director and his deputy, GOC Central Command, the commander of the IDF Yehudah and Shomron Division, the commander of Israel National Counter-Terrorism Unit, Shin Betcommanders and other officials were also present at the forward command center