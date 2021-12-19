Poll Shows Barkat Ahead of Rival Successors to Netanyahu

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 3:26 pm |

Likud MK Nir Barkat, former mayor of Yerushalayim. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The latest poll, released on Sunday, showed that if elections were held today, the Likud party led by Binyamin Netanyahu would still beat the No. 2 Yesh Atid party by 14 votes, despite his ongoing trial and a frustrating six months failing to dislodge the Bennett-Lapid coalition from power.

Likud would win 33 seats in the Knesset, Yesh Atid 19, Blue and White 9; Shas and the Religious Zionist Party 8, United Torah Judaism, the Joint List and Labor 7, Yisrael Beytenu and Yamina 6, Meretz and Ra’am (United Arab List) 5. Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope would fail to pass the electoral threshold, according to the Panels Research poll for The Jerusalem Post.

Despite his continuing support, Netanyahu would still not be able to assemble enough MKs for a majority to wrest the government away from the center-left.

Within Likud, the polling showed that former mayor of Yerushalayim Nir Barkat leads the pack as a potential successor to Netanyahu.

If Barkat would head Likud, the party would win 29 seats, losing four mandates to Yamina, Shas, the Religious Zionist Party, and Blue and White. But Likud would still beat Yesh Atid by 10 seats.

On the other hand, if Likud MK Yisrael Katz would run at the head of the Likud, he would get only 22, Yuli Edelstein 21. And if Miri Regev led Likud, it would be a 20-20 with Yesh Atid.