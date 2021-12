YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 9:14 am |

Aharon Yehuda Imergreen upon his release from Shaarei Zedek on Sunday. (Shaarei Zedek)

Aharon Yehuda Imergreen, who was seriously wounded in the fatal shooting attack near the Kosel last month, was released Sunday from Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center.

Over Chanukah, Imergreen was released from the intensive care unit after being wounded in the shooting that left Eliyahu Kay, Hy”d, dead and several others wounded.

He will be transferred to rehabilitation at Tel Hashomer, Shaarei Zedek announced.