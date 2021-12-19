Nine MKs in Quarantine Over Fear of COVID Exposure

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 3:24 am |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett seen with Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the quarantine section of the Knesset during a plenum session last week. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Nine MKs were required to enter isolation on Sunday after it emerged that they might have been exposed to the coronavirus Omicron variant, a Knesset spokesperson announced Sunday, as the weekly Cabinet prepared to meet and discuss the situation in the country.

The MKs were in contact with a reporter at the Knesset Channel that tested positive for COVID – with a suspicion that he might have been infected by Omicron. Last week a Knesset security guard was found to have contracted the new variant and in the coming days, it emerged that another four staffers had COVID, one of them considered likely to have had caught Omicron.

As a result, dozens among Knesset employees and MKs have been asked to isolate – since according to the measures introduced against the new variant, also fully vaccinated individuals must isolate for a minimum of three days if there is reason to believe they have been infected with it.