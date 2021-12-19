Islamic Jihad Claims Responsibility for Shomron Terror Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 19, 2021

IDF soldiers stand guard at the Arab village of Burqah on Friday. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

The Islamic Jihad terror organization on Sunday took responsibility for the attack in which Yehuda Dimentman, Hy”d, was shot and killed and two other Israelis were injured on Thursday night in the Shomron.

Israel’s security forces arrested on Motzoei Shabbos four residents of the village of Silat al-Khartiya, situated between Shechem and Jenin, on suspicion of involvement in the attack, and shortly afterward the Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the attack and said that it was in retaliation for the killing of one if its operatives, Jamil Kiel of Shechem, by the IDF last week.

The detainees include Muhammad Jaradat, a senior Islamic Jihad official and a released prisoner. According to sources in the village, his son, Ibrahim, was also arrested. Another detainee is Ibrahim Taha’ina, also a released prisoner.

Muhammad Jaradat is the uncle of the brothers, Rith, 17, and Omar Jaradat, 20, the main suspects in the attack. Their mother said in a video posted on social media that “if it turns out that my sons and brother were indeed involved in the attack, I will raise my head to the sky.”

The detainees also include Mahmoud Jaradat and Taher Abu Salah, and in the village, they claim that Majd Jaradat was also arrested. Majd is the son of Saleh Jaradat, who was assassinated by an IDF force in 2003.

Another detainee is Ibrahim Jaradat, and according to sources in the village, he is the brother of two terrorists who were killed and who himself was questioned as a suspect in granting asylum to Ahmad Jarrar, the terrorist who murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach, Hy”d.

Over the weekend, senior Hamas and Islamic Jihad figures held a coordination meeting that was defined as “significant.” Those present, including the heads of the military branches, praised the escalation in the “resistance operations” in Yehudah and Shomron and in Yerushalayim. Those present discussed a number of proposals to strengthen coordination and cooperation and agreed to take action to increase activity between the military branches.

A source in the Gaza Strip said Sunday that this was a “coordination initiative with the encouragement of Iran.”