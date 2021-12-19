Attempted Terror Attack in Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2:15 pm |

B’chasdei shamayim, no one was injured in attempted stabbing near Damascus Gate at Yerushalayim’s Old City on Sunday evening.

According to initial reports, The assailant accosted two young chareidi men at a parking lot near the gate, where he hit one of them but was for some reason unable to stab. He then threw the knife away and fled, the Kan broadcaster said.

The attacker, a 20-year-old Palestinian from Anata, was arrested shortly afterwards by police, who found the knife and confiscated it.

Police said they are intensifying ongoing security in the area.