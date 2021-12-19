A Storm Named Carmel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2:03 pm |

Umbrella weather in Yerushalayim earlier this month. A major storm is predicted to hit on Monday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel doesn’t get hurricanes, but the country’s winter storms can be pretty fearsome, and meteorologists in the region have started to give them names. The one on its way Sunday has been dubbed “Carmel.”

The storm—which is expected to carry heavy rains and strong winds—has been forecast for Monday to Wednesday, and will likely cause flooding and disruptions to traffic and electricity. Emergency services are bracing themselves throughout the country.

As much 9 inches of rain is being forecast for some locations, winds of 30 to 43 mph, with gusts between 55 to 62 mph.

In Cyprus, where “Carmel” has already arrived, state meteorologist Kleanthis Nicolaides said they expected “more rain in a single weekend than all of rain combined in one month,” according to the Kathimerini newspaper.

The storm is the third named storm in the Eastern Mediterranean Group of EUMETNET, which includes the meteorological services of Israel, Greece and Cyprus. Other Hebrew names on the list for the 2021/2022 season include Irit, Yoel, Lavi, Ora and Raphael, The Jerusalem Post reported.