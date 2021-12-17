Israel Posts Highest Number of New COVID Cases in Two Months

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, December 17, 2021 at 4:42 am |

Worker take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Israelis, at a Magen David Adom testing center in Lod. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

838 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday, the Health Ministry reported Friday morning – the highest number in nearly two months.

In addition, the rate of people testing positive has started to climb, hitting 0.89%. There were around 100,000 tests conducted on Thursday.

The reproduction rate or “R” that indicates how many people a sick person will infect continues to hold above one, meaning that morbidity is spreading. On Friday morning, the Health Ministry showed it at 1.07.

The only number that continues to decline is the number of hospitalizations – 79 people were in serious condition and only 42 were intubated. Israel fell below 100 serious cases last week. This is likely a sign that the vaccines are working to ward off severe disease even if not infection.

Only one vaccinated person under the age of 60 is in the hospital, according to the Health Ministry.

In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, the government extended the closure of Ben-Gurion Airport to foreigners through Dec. 29.