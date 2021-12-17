Homeless Man Charged With Drawing Swastikas in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -

Friday, December 17, 2021

A man alleged to be James Ryan scrawls a swastika on a pillar outside City Hall on December 13.

The New York Police Department has arrested a homeless man and accused him of five swastika-drawing incidents in Lower Manhattan during the past two weeks.

James Ryan, 39, was charged with five counts of criminal mischief as a hate crime, and four counts of aggravated harassment.

It is alleged that on December 3, Ryan three swastikas on a wall inside a construction site at 10 Maiden Lane. Ten days later, he spray-painted multiple swastikas on a building at 67 Wall Street, and scrawled a swastika on a pillar outside City Hall. The following day, he drew a swastika on a wall outside a CVS pharmacy on Fulton Street, and spray-painted a swastika on the Charging Bull Statue.